Roundup: Michael Avenatti Charged With Defrauding Stormy Daniels, George RR Martin on Game of Thrones Books, Ron Artest Doc Trailer

Sophie Turner … Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels out of $150k in book money … Police in Dallas investigating whether the killing of two transgender women and stabbing of a third are connected … “Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife in face for not undressing quickly enough”… The Harriet Tubman $20 bill will no longer come out in 2020 … It might take 1-2 years for Robert Kraft case to get resolved and NFL action or lack thereof on the matter to happen … Giannis’s rep rips Drake … College student makes over $3k a year giving blood … Man arrested after saying he wanted to bomb Trump Tower … Timeline of ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard … Bob Ley says ‘We’ll see what happens‘ with regards to if/when he will return to ESPN from sabbatical … Public health groups lobby social networks to stop letting tobacco companies advertise through influencers.

The questions surrounding billionaire Robert Smith’s pledge to eliminate the graduating Morehouse class’s student loans [NY Times]

25 iconic burger spots in America [Mental Floss]

Dan Wetzel is chronicling the Kellen Winslow case and the details are unpleasant [Yahoo Sports]

How the Knicks can afford Anthony Davis and two max free agents [SNY]

How CBS is considering changing its Super Bowl ad presentation [Morning Consult]

George RR Martin is wishy-washy about whether Game of Thrones books will end differently from the TV show [AV Club]

Trailer for Bleacher Report’s Ron Artest documentary, which debuts on Showtime May 31st

Dana Carvey was mad his input wasn’t being considered in the Wayne’s World script and tried to quit

This Soul Train dance-off to Love Train is transfixing