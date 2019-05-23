NFL

VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari Chug Beer at Bucks Game

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and his left tackle David Bakhtiari engaged in a beer chugging showdown at Bucks-Raptors Game 5. The offensive lineman emerged victorious and Bucks fans went wild. Wisconsin is a state of mind and at press time the Bucks are rolling.

