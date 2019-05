Dave Martinez got his money's worth pic.twitter.com/Xr5vDcP2uQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2019

Dave Martinez threw a fit and got ejected in the eighth inning of today’s Nats game against the Mets. He was upset because Howie Kendrick was called out on a check-swing strike three. He probably did go around, but for Martinez that’s beside the point.

The Nats entered today’s game at 19-30 and they’ve lost four in a row. Martinez’s days as manager could be numbered and this tantrum feels something like a last stand.