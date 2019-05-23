VIDEO: We've Created a Robot That's Perfected Physical Comedy

It’s only a matter of time until the robots created by man rise up against their creators and things get ugly. It seems that every few weeks we get a striking reminder of the sheer terror these machines should strike in hearts and minds. If there’s any good news here, it’s that this apocalyptic scenario is still a few years off and some scientists are still doing the right thing and putting these robots on their place.

For example, here’s one created from the Kevin Malone/Cosmo Kramer mold.

I’ve never seen something more human from a robot than this. pic.twitter.com/bDxkBISQA1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 23, 2019

Look at this idiot. There is no reason to fear this walking homage to slapstick comedy. Imagine this thing trying to overthrow human beings for Earth supremacy.

Fat chance. Unless the plan is to get us to laugh ourselves to death.

In short, tremendous use of time and energy. Comedic payoff well worth it.