2019 MLB Draft: The Best Tools In This Year's Class

The 2019 MLB Draft is just a few weeks away and teams are already finalizing their draft boards, putting the finishing touches on a year’s worth of scouting work.

We’ve already posted out first full mock draft of the year, and will be following that up with a second projecting shortly. But in the meantime we put together our list of the best individual tools in this year’s draft.

Best hitter:

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Cal

Andrew Vaughn was the rare sophomore to win the Golden Spikes Award in 2018, and that’s all thanks to his bat. The Cal first baseman mashed 23 home runs and hit .402 during his second collegiate season, vaulting him to the top of his draft class. He’s kept up the momentum this season, hitting .385 with 15 home runs, and a 1.267 OPS.

Aside from barreling up balls to all fields, the right-handed Vaughn also has a great approach at the plate. He has a .539 on-base percentage and 53 walks against just 30 strikeouts. Despite being just 6′ and 210 pounds, Vaughn has power to all fields thanks to a strong swing.

Vaughn is the best pure hitter in this draft and should be taken in the first few picks despite being a first baseman only.

Honorable mention: Riley Greene, Hagerty High School (FL); Adley Rutschman, Oregon State