Baby Face-Filtered Stephen A. Smith Calls Memes "Me-Mes"

The Baby Face filter is entirely creepy but people are going about their lives using it and pretending it’s not creepy. Stephen A. Smith has been popular source material. ESPN’s biggest star used the artistic flourish himself today to announce he’s loving the content.

Y’all really NEED to stop with these baby filters 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uxNd7AvXU1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 24, 2019

In doing so, he revealed he pronounces “memes” like Jim Nantz: “me-mes.”

Did you know you wanted this in your life? No. Are you happy to know that there was room for it? Absolutely.

Also, to be perfectly clear, it would be fantastic to be blissfully unaware of the proper way to say meme. Or GIF. Can’t imagine how much happier that existence must be.