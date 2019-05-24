Great News: Jimmy Butler Wants to be a Laker

For the first time since the calendar flipped over to 2019, there is not terrible news being reported about the mess of a franchise known as the Los Angeles Lakers. According to the Los Angeles Times‘ Arash Markazi, Jimmy Butler wants to be a Laker and wouldn’t waste a minute to think about it if they offered him a max contract this summer.

“When @ColinCowherd asked me this morning on @TheHerd what star player the Lakers could realistically sign, I didn’t waste any time saying Jimmy Butler. He likes L.A, LeBron James has been in touch with him and he would join the Lakers in a second if they offered him a max deal.”

I’m not sure what Butler is thinking here. There is a not a worse team, fit, or situation for him or any other player right now than the Lakers. If Butler thought Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid were difficult to play with, just wait until he starts to get subtweeted by LeBron James.

Even with Butler, the Lakers would not be a very good team and a low playoff seed at best. Butler’s chances of winning his first championship would take a significant hit by leaving the 76ers for this squad. Outside of the weather, this would be a really bad decision.

For the Lakers, this is good news by default. Instead of having no options, they at least can add an All-Star. But make no mistake about it, when James signed last summer, they had much higher hopes than to pair him with Jimmy Butler. Butler is a good player, not close to a superstar. But, hey, it’s a change of narrative after missing out on Ty Lue.