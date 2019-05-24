Why Did Rudy Giuliani Tweet This Video of the Atlanta Hawks Bench Mob?

Presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani is on the Twitter machine this morning and that means confusion for everyone else. Here’s one of his offerings and there’s plenty to digest.

ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are pic.twitter.com/ZpEO7iRzV8 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

The topic is Nancy Pelosi, noted Donald Trump critic and subject of a doctored video making the rounds. Giuliani previously sent out that video last night, but has since deleted it.

.@RudyGiuliani has apparently deleted this tweet in which he shared an obviously slowed down video of Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/y1w9TyN7Za — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 24, 2019

So that much we know. The syntax employed is obviously perplexing and that can happen to the most savvy of users trying to bang out a missive via iPhone.

But why, prey tell why, is there a GIF of the Atlanta Hawks bench mob being used here? What is the meaning? What is the symbolism? Are sports inherently political? What year is it? How long have I been asleep?

All viable questions here.

Future historians will look back in wonder at how the press tried to keep up with 2019 news cycles and likely realize it was a futile, impossible task.