Roundup: Twitter Bans Krassenstein Brothers; The Tony Robbins Tapes; Minnesota Twins' Dingers

Twitter has banned the Krassenstein Brothers, noted Resistance grifters … Local baby named after Giannis … Those Nancy Pelosi videos are distorted, but a good reflection of the coming informational war … Tell me again why Kawhi Leonard isn’t the best player in the NBA … SnapChat employees spied on users … We’re getting a lot more January bowl games next year … Julian Assange charged … Jeopardy James is occasionally human … Pre-death organ donation could be the new hotness … The slugging Minnesota Twins are on pace for 324 homers this year … Tony Robbins filmed making racial slurs … Kyle Kuzma suggests Max Kellerman should be drug tested … Terminator: Dark Fate could be good … All-NBA teams announced …. Shailene Woodley

Theresa May, who could never negotiate Brexit, is resigning. [BBC]

Rolling Stones cede Bittersweet Symphony royalties to The Verve after long and protracted battle. [NPR]

Bristol Palin lookin’ like this now. [Fox News]

Alvin Kamara will tweet about his girlfriend as he damn pleases, thank you very much. [BroBible]

The Micro Machine Guy was truly one of the most talented people to ever do it.

We should all start dabbing again. Simpler time.