Who Is Better at Football: Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors game last night and was tasked with chugging a beer while on the Fiserv Forum video board. It didn’t go all that well. The 35-year-old struggled with his suds and did not finish the cup, which is the same thing many 35-year-olds not chugging beers on the ‘reg would do in a similar spot.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford saw the effort and raised it, putting away a full glass in a short amount of time.

Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂 (via kbstafford89/IG) pic.twitter.com/Etw2w7QwjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

Stafford’s better beer-chugging display is being given the John Oliver Kill-stroys treatment today and being held up as shining proof of his manhood. He is clearly — clearly — better at drinking than Rodgers.

But which guy is better at playing football, the thing they are both paid handsomely to do?

Rodgers has a 9-4 career record against Stafford after losing both games last year. He’s consistently led the Packers into the playoffs and won there, including a Super Bowl. Stafford is 0-3 in the postseason.

Rodgers is a two-time NFL MVP with seven Pro Bowl selections. Stafford’s made the Pro Bowl once.

Statwise, Rodgers leads in practically every category.

Ask any random person on the street who they’d rather have leading their team and they’d say Rodgers. Ask almost any football player and they’d say the same thing. So anecdotally he has the edge there as well.

It certainly seems as if we have a situation here where one quarterback is better at drinking beer but the other is better at quarterbacking. Both noble pursuits to be sure.