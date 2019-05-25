Drake Wearing a 'Kawhi Me a River' Shirt at Game 6

"Kawhi Me A River" pic.twitter.com/MXYJ6IAi65 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 26, 2019

Game 6 between the Bucks and Raptors would never ever come and go without Drake making some kind of scene. He is, after all, the most obnoxious fan in all of sports. Earlier in the series, he trolled the Greek Freak, and has also had a social media scrap with Mallory Edens, the daughter of one of the Bucks owners.

If you’re a neutral fan and looking for a reason to pick a side, please direct your karma to the Bucks so that at the very least Drake does not get to celebrate a Finals berth at home.