How to Watch and Stream AEW Double Or Nothing

New wrestling league AEW makes its long-awaited debut tonight with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Here is everything you need to know about the event:

What time does it start?

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to watch and stream Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing can be purchased on pay-per-view for $49.95 on all major cable and satellite providers.

To watch AEW Double or Nothing online, you can stream the event on B/R Live for the same price.

Pre-Show details

The Buy In begins at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT for free on YouTube.com/AllEliteWrestling and B/R Live.

Main card: