How to Watch and Stream AEW Double Or Nothing

New wrestling league AEW makes its long-awaited debut tonight with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Here is everything you need to know about the event:
What time does it start?
8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
How to watch and stream Double or Nothing
Double or Nothing can be purchased on pay-per-view for $49.95 on all major cable and satellite providers.
To watch AEW Double or Nothing online, you can stream the event on B/R Live for the same price.
Pre-Show details
The Buy In begins at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT for free on YouTube.com/AllEliteWrestling and B/R Live.
Main card:
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (AAA world tag team championship)
Cody vs. Dustin
SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima, T-Hawk & El Lindaman
Best Friends vs. Angelico & Jack Evans
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami
