Jon Moxley Attacks Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley, known in WWE as Dean Ambrose, showed up unannounced at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. As Chris Jericho was cutting a heel promo after beating Kenny Omega in the main event, Moxley arrived through the crowd and delivered his Dirty Deeds finishing maneuver to Jericho.

Then Moxley set his sights on Omega. Omega dodged the first move and the two went brawling on the outside before Moxley eventually got the better of him.

All in all, it capped an exceptional maiden voyage for AEW. The crowd was into it for the entire five-hour show, the matches were crisp, storylines are developing, and everything feels like it was written carefully. If AEW can sustain this momentum, it will truly be something special to watch transpire.