KAWHI DETONATES ON GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/YQ6omxhxht — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) May 26, 2019

The Bucks at one point in this game led 76-61, and this posterizing dunk from Kawhi Leonard over the Greak Freak put the Raptors up 87-79. For those who don’t want to bother to do the math, it capped a 26-3 run. Do the Bucks have a counter-punch in them?

UPDATE: Giannis returned the favor: