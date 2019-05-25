VIDEO: Cody Rhodes Trolls Triple H at AEW Double or Nothing

Remember when it was implied there wasn’t a war between AEW and WWE? Well Cody Rhodes just destroyed a Triple H-like throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance. Shots fired? I’d say so. pic.twitter.com/xXjvtrvCyh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of AEW, trolled Triple H hard in his entrance for his match against his brother Dustin Rhodes at the promotion’s maiden Double or Nothing show in Las Vegas.

Cody took the sledgehammer — which everybody knows is Triple H’s weapon of choice — and destroyed a throne resembling the ones we’ve seen in Triple H’s entrances over the years. The crowd ate it up.

During DX’s induction at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony a few weeks ago, Triple H ad-libbed that AEW a “pissant company.” It’s fair to say that was on Cody’s mind when he booked this prop usage.