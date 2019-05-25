VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Vs. Tiger Woods in a Dramatic Poker Hand

The poker showdown we never knew we always needed. Tiger’s AK vs Russ Westbrook’s QQ. And here comes the flop… pic.twitter.com/PstkSoUEux — Cracking Aces (@CrackingAAces) May 25, 2019

Tiger Woods and Russell Westbrook faced off in a poker hand in a tournament benefitting Tiger’s foundation at MGM Grand. Tiger had ace-king, Westbrook had queen-queen, and you’re gonna have to see their reaction to how that all played out.