VIDEO: Craig Biggio Celebrates Son's First MLB Home Run

When you’re the son of a Hall-of-Fame baseball player, it’s hard living up to expectations. Cavin Biggio did that and more, getting his first major league hit and home run on Sunday. The best part is his father, Craig, was in the stands loving every minute of it.

Biggio was playing in his third game in the majors and was 0-for-6 before Sunday. He got a single in the second inning and launched the 405-foot homer above in the fourth. He added another single later in the game, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Craig Biggio, who had over 3,000 hits in his career, watched on from the stands and was ready to high five anyone around him after Cavin cranked his first dinger.

Vlad Guerrero Jr., who is also a rookie on the Blue Jays, has gotten a ton of press for his immense potential following his dad’s HOF career. But perhaps it’s time we turn our attention to Biggo as well.