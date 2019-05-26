Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Hospitalized After Suffering Symptoms Of A Stroke

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been hospitalized after suffering the symptoms of a stroke. Gilbert, a 57-year-old businessman, was admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital early Sunday morning in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Adrian Wojnarowski had some details:

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital this morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, a Quicken Loans company spokesman said. “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably,” the statement said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2019

Gilbert, who founded Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures, owns large amounts of real estate in the Detroit area. He became majority owner of the Cavaliers in 2005 and under his watch the franchise has won five Eastern Conference championships and one NBA title in 2016.

Gilbert’s high-profile falling out with LeBron James is probably the reason most sports fans are aware of him, but he owns a number of other franchises as well. He owns the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, the Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators (who are currently hoping to return to action in 2020), and the G-League’s Canton Charge. Gilbert has also made multimillion-dollar investments into an eSports team.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Gilbert.