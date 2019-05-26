J.J. Watt Engaged To Kealia Ohai

J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai went public with their relationship in January of 2017, but now they’re taking things to the next level. On Sunday, Watt posted on Twitter that he proposed to Ohai and that she said yes.

Yep, Watt is engaged, sorry ladies he’s off the market:

Watt’s new fiancee is a professional soccer player who is on the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League. The 27-year-old North Carolina product has scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for the club.

Ohai scored the winning goal in the final match of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She has also played three matches for the United States Women’s national team, scoring one goal.

Ohai and Watt have been very open about their relationship on social media. Check out her pics of them below: