Kawhi Leonard's Sister Deletes Video Suggesting He's Leaving Toronto

Kawhi Leonard’s sister, Miesha Slayton, went on Instagram Live after the Toronto Raptors’ Game 6 win to interact with fans and bask in a virtuoso 27-point, 17-rebound performance. At one point, a disembodied male voice bellowed from the background: “they know darn well he ain’t going to be there next year.”

Kawhi’s sister but listen closely to the background “they know darn well he ain’t gonna be there next year” pic.twitter.com/5Xq4SSo6Zy — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 26, 2019

Slayton deleted the story, which still lives on thanks to eagle-eyed viewers above.

It’s been long assumed that Leonard was going to spend just a single year with the Raptors and explore other opportunities next season. His heroic playoff run has buoyed Toronto hopes that they’ll keep him.

This video, as specious as it is, won’t inspire confidence. Reading tea leaves is a serious business and this appears to be an overt clue. There’s always the chance the unidentified speaker was referring to someone else not being somewhere else next year but what are the odds of that? There are only around 3.75 billion men on the planet.