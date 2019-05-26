Kealia Ohai: Five Things To Know About J.J. Watt's Fiancee

Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt are engaged. The Houston Texans superstar popped the question this weekend and announced that his long-time girlfriend said “yes” on social media:

The 27-year-old Ohai and the 30-year-old Watt have been together since 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the future Mrs. Watt.

She’s a professional soccer player

Ohai is a midfielder and forward for the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League. She has scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for the club. She broke out in 2016, as she scored 11 goals and was named to the NWSL’s Best XI for the season.

In 2017 she tore her ACL and missed all but 10 games during the season. She returned in April of 2018 and scored five goals in 19 games.

Her sister Megan is married to Brian Cushing

Ohai’s older sister is Megan Cushing, the long-time wife of former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing. The Cushings attended USC together and began dating just before Brian was drafted back in 2009.

She has known Watt for a long time, as Brian and Watt are close friends and were teammates.

She went to North Carolina after a storied high school career

Ohai’s sister played soccer at USC and won a national title in 2007, but Kealia opted to go to North Carolina. At Alta High School, Kealia led the soccer team to four-straight state championships from 2006 to 2009. She was named Utah state player of the year twice and was a three-time first-team All-American.

In 2012, she was a member of North Carolina’s national championship team and wound up being the second pick in the 2014 NWSL College Draft.

She scored the winning goal at the 2012 U-20 World Cup

At the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Kealia scored the game-winning goal in the final, leading the United States’ under-20 team to a championship over Germany. It was the only goal the German team allowed in the tournament.

She has a huge Instagram following

Kealia has a massive presence on Instagram, as she has amassed more than 250,000 followers. It’s not hard to see why, she’s been dating an incredible popular athlete, she documents her life through pictures and she’s gorgeous.

