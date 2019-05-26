MLB

Kris Bryant Leaves Game After Colliding With Jason Heyward

Kris Bryant, playing right field for the Chicago Cubs today, left today’s game after colliding with Jason Heyward while going for a flyball. The two players converged in deep right-center with Bryant taking the worst of it when his head struck Heyward in the sternum.

There was no immediate update on his condition and there’s a chance this was a precautionary move taken in a lopsided game.

Bryant has been stellar this year, posting a 288/.411/.576 slash while playing a whole slew of positions. After this incident, though, it will be interesting to see of Joe Maddon is as willing to put him out in the outfield.

