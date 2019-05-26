Kris Bryant Leaves Game After Colliding With Jason Heyward

Kris Bryant, playing right field for the Chicago Cubs today, left today’s game after colliding with Jason Heyward while going for a flyball. The two players converged in deep right-center with Bryant taking the worst of it when his head struck Heyward in the sternum.

There was no immediate update on his condition and there’s a chance this was a precautionary move taken in a lopsided game.

Bryant has been stellar this year, posting a 288/.411/.576 slash while playing a whole slew of positions. After this incident, though, it will be interesting to see of Joe Maddon is as willing to put him out in the outfield.