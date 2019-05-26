NBA Finals TV Schedule for Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

The NBA Finals are set. After the Toronto Raptors dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they earned the right to try and dethrone the Warriors, who have won two straight titles and three of four.

Here is the full schedule for the NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thursday, May 30, Warriors at Raptors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 2, Warriors at Raptors, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, Raptors at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 7, Raptors at Warriors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 5: Monday, June 10, Warriors at Raptors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 6: Thursday, June 13, Raptors at Warriors 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

*Game 7: Sunday, June 16, Warriors at Raptors 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

(*If necessary)

The Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals to advance to their fifth straight final. They did so without Kevin Durant, who is still nursing a strained calf and has already been ruled out for Game 1 of the Finals.

Kawhi Leonard has also been apparently nursing an undisclosed leg injury. He was able to play through it and lead the Raptors to their first NBA Finals appearance.

The Raptors will have their hands full playing against the three-headed monster of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Warriors might also get Boogie Cousins back for the finals, though he has also been ruled out of Game 1 after suffering a quad injury in the first round of the playoffs.