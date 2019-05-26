Packers Legend Bart Starr Passes Away

The Packers announced that legendary quarterback Bart Starr has passed away at the age of 85 in Montgomery, Alabama. He had been suffering from multiple health ailments since a massive stroke in 2014.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr has passed away at age 85: https://t.co/Qgv5o6FP3D pic.twitter.com/mIqu5hGyMt — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

Starr played for the Packers from 1956-1971, winning the first two Super Bowl championships ever played. A four-time Pro Bowler and 1966 NFL MVP, Starr is perhaps the most revered player in Packers history, calling the famous QB-sneak play that won the Packers the game over the Cowboys in the “Ice Bowl.”

Despite failing health, Starr made an appearance at Brett Favre’s number retirement ceremony at Labeau Field in 2015.

Starr’s family released the following message.

A message from the family of Bart Starr pic.twitter.com/TmduH0EiZb — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 26, 2019

Star won five total NFL Championships and is a member of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame.