Rod Bramblett's Kick Six Call of Auburn Beating Alabama Will Live on Forever

Auburn’s radio voice, Rod Bramblett, and his wife, Paula, both passed away from injuries sustained in a car crash in Alabama Saturday night. Auburn confirmed the news early on Sunday morning.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

According to reports, paramedics responded to a two-car crash on Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn a little after 6 p.m. on Saturday. Rod Bramblett, 52, was airlifted to UAB Hospital where he died of a closed head injury. Paula Bramblett, 53, died of multiple internal injuries at East Alabama Medical Center.

The 16-year-old driver of the other car involved in the accident was taken to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver struck Bramblett’s 2017 Toyota Highlander from the rear, according to the Auburn police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The coroner said alcohol was not believed to be the cause of the accident.

Auburn’s President, Steven Leath, posted the following on Twitter.

Our hearts are full of grief. Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you! — Steven Leath (@AuburnPrez) May 26, 2019

Bramblett has been the voice of Auburn baseball since 1993. He is also the lead announcer for Auburn’s football and men’s basketball teams. He was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and was a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year (2006, 2010, 2013). His 2013 call of Auburn’s miracle “kick six” was a big reason he won National Broadcaster of the Year. The passion and excitement he displayed was poignant.

Here is video of him in the radio broadcast booth during the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Bramblett and his wife are survived by their two children, Shelby and Joshua.