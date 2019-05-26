VIDEO: Colin Cowherd and Stephen A. Smith Had Some Terrible Raptors vs Bucks Takes

When you’re on the airwaves as much as Colin Cowherd and Stephen A. Smith, you’re going to get some stuff right, and you’re going to get some stuff wrong. But it is hard to imagine anyone getting anything more wrong than what Cowherd and Smith said about Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

After the Bucks took a 2-0 lead on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, Cowherd and Smith were ready to declare Toronto DOA. They weren’t the only ones saying this, of course, but now that the Raptors have won four straight to advance to the NBA Finals, their takes are being resurfaced, and let’s just say it’s not pretty.

“Kawhi’s got nothing left.” — Colin Cowherd.

“I can’t see Toronto winning more than one game this series.” — Stephen A. Smith.

Listen, when an NBA team wins two games at home to open a series, they are definitely in the driver’s seat to win the series. But saying the other team can win only one game and that their star player has nothing left is perhaps a little too bold.

Scott Van Pelt, also featured saying he thought the series was over, actually responded to the tweet.

Stephen and I had just watched game 2. The stats I said were true, more wins and more blowouts than any team in the nba this year. They hadn’t lost 3 straight all year. Then they lost 4 straight. I’ll take the L, I was wrong. You got receipts where you called Toronto? — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 26, 2019

Leave it to SVP to turn a negative into a hilarious rebuttal. And hey, as we said, people get things wrong all the time. At least he had the guts to back up his opinion with facts.

The Warriors face the Raptors in the NBA Finals. The only question is, what will the takes be like if they take a 2-0 lead in that series.