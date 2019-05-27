Bartolo Colon Signing With the Tigers? 'Not True'

The Bartolo Colon experience never dies. Like a fine wine, it only gets better with age. Whether that vintage actually returns to baseball remains to be seen, but Hector Gomez and Santana Martinez got us all excited for a moment before our hopes were ruined.

BREAKING NEWS: According Dominican Sports Journalist @martinezsanta26 Bartolo Colón and the Detroit Tigers are closing in on a minor league deal. Bartolo Colon will be flaying to the USA on Tuesday to finalize the agreement.#ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 27, 2019

Bartolo Colón close to agreeing with Detroit Tigers acording yo Bienvenido Tavárez(Periódico La Información, Santiago D. R.) More details to come. — santana martinez (@martinezsanta26) May 27, 2019

Seems legit, but unfortunately for all the “big sexy” fans out there, those reports were debunked by Jason Beck, whose source emphatically said, “not true” in regards to the rumors.

No, the Tigers are not signing Bartolo Colon. Source calls report out of Dominican "not true." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 27, 2019

Colon is 46 years old and this would be his 22nd season in the majors if he does wind up signing with a team. He pitched for the Texas Rangers last year, posting a 7-12 record with a 5.78 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. Surely a team as bad as the Tigers could us him, right?

Colon said he intended to pitch again in 2019 at the end of the 2018 season, but so far no team has signed the righty, who became something of a cult hero playing for the Mets.

For now, we’ll just have to savor those memories and hope a team does indeed sign him in the near future.