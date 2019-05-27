Bru McCoy Reportedly Considering Transfer Back To USC From Texas

Bru McCoy made headlines in January after opting to transfer away from USC just a few weeks after enrolling. One of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class, McCoy joined the Trojans as an early entrant, but after the departure of then-offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, he decided to transfer to Texas. It appears the five-star wide receiver is regretting that decision.

Multiple reports surfaced on Monday that McCoy was considering a transfer out of Texas, and his likely destination would be (wait for it…) USC. So he could wind up transferring twice over the course of just a few months and wind up back at his original school.

USC reporter @ChrisNTrevino is reporting Texas freshman receiver Bru McCoy intends to transfer back to USC. McCoy enrolled in USC in January & transferred to Texas a few weeks later. Potentially going back to USC. Haven't confirmed it, but what an odd story if it happens. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 27, 2019

McCoy committed to USC over Texas on January 5, continuing a pipeline from his high school, Mater Dei. Part of the draw for McCoy was the ability to play under newly-hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Just a few days later, Kingsbury was hired to be the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. McCoy quickly soured on the Trojans.

He entered the transfer portal a few days later and committed to Texas on January 25. He spent the semester on campus and participated in spring practice, while filing an appeal to the NCAA for immediate playing time. Now it appears he’s not a fan of life in Austin and is looking to move on.

Obviously this hasn’t happened yet. McCoy could still decide to stay at Texas and this could be a distant memory. But several reporters believe he’ll enter the transfer portal again and soon.

McCoy was the No. 9 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the top-ranked athlete in the class and the second-ranked prospect in the state of California.