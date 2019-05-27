Dustin Pedroia May Never Play Again

Dustin Pedroia has been dealing with a balky left knee for several seasons now, and on Monday the Boston Red Sox second baseman admitted he may never play again.

This is the first time Pedroia is acknowledging he might not play again. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 27, 2019

Pedroia is taking an “indefinite break” from rehabbing. There is no timetable associated with the situation now. He will be with the team for the next week then head home. Doesn’t know next steps. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 27, 2019

Pedroia: “My knee will never heal. We’re taking the time right now to find out if I can play again.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 27, 2019

Pedroia underwent cartilage restoration in his knee at the end of the 2017 season and has played in just nine games over the past two years. In 2017, he was able to appear in just 105 games due to knee and wrist injuries. It’s clear even getting on the field has been a battle for the veteran.

A huge part of World Series titles in 2007 and 2013, Pedroia was the 2008 American League MVP, has won four Gold Gloves at second base and is a four-time All-Star. Know for his all-out play despite being just 5’9″ and 170 pounds, he has been a fan favorite since debuting in 2006.

Even Red Sox hates could appreciate Pedroia’s hustle, so hopefully he figures something out to get back on to the field.