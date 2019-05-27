Evgeny Kuznetsov Shown With Cocaine In Newly Released Video

Evgeny Kuznetsov might be in some deep trouble. A video has hit the Internet that purportedly shows the Washington Capitals star using cocaine.

Here is the video in question:

The video clearly shows Kuznetsov in a room with two lines of cocaine and a rolled up bill. While it doesn’t show him actually using the drug, it appears he’s having a really good time.

Kuznetsov claims the video is from the summer of 2018 in Las Vegas and that he didn’t actually use the drug.

Here’s what he told Russian news outlet Sport-Express on Monday:

“I have never used drugs and I am not going to get involved in this. If I have questions, I am ready to undergo a medical examination at any time.This video year. It was the summer of 2018 in Vegas, when we won the Stanley Cup. By the past World Cup is all the more irrelevant. I just went to my friends in the room. When I saw what was happening there — unfamiliar women, strange substances on the table — he called a friend and left there as soon as possible.”

The 27-year-old Russian center was a key part of the Capitals’ run to a Stanley Cup title in 2018 and was an All-Star in 2016.

We’re sure the league will take a hard look at this.