How to Watch the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals

The 2019 Stanley Cup Finals are here as the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues. Here is everything you need to know to watch the final series of the NHL season:

Stanley Cup Finals TV Schedule

Game 1: May 27 at Boston 8 p.m ET

Game 2: May 29 at Boston 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: June 13 at St. Louis 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: June 3 at St. Louis 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: June 6 at Boston 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: June 9 at St. Louis 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: June 12 at Boston 8 p.m. ET

* – If necessary

What channel are Stanley Cup Finals on?

Games 1, 4, *5, *6, *7 will air on NBC.

Games 2-3 will air on NBCSN.