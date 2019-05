By: The Big Lead | 12 minutes ago

Ndamukong Suh, fresh off signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, popped the question to his girlfriend Katya Leick during a vacation to France this past week. She said yes! The couple has been traipsing around wineries this week, and also made time to hit up the French Open:

Suh discussed the matter with the Tennis Channel today:

Here are some past photos of the couple: