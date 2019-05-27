Roundup: Best Movies on Netflix, Why Gov't Denied El Chapo Requests, Top Recruiting Classes Ever

Bella Hadid … Dan Gilbert was hospitalized after suffering a potential stroke … “Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife issues joint statement with her, does not apologize” … Tornado ravages Oklahoma town … 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Brazil … A KKK rally caused the city of Dayton $650k in security costs … Which chain stores are open and which ones are closed on Memorial Day … Vulture’s summer music preview … Paul Lukas’s Uni-watch turned 20 years old over the weekend … Where vets and active duty military get free food or discounts for Memorial Day … Authorities turn down El Chapo’s health requests, believing they are ploys to aid his escape or help him threaten witnesses … Celebrity couples you’ve since forgotten about … Scott Pelley says he lost his CBS evening news gig because he persistently complained about hostile work environment …

Fun piece about slyly fact checking how accurate Domino’s pizza tracker really is [Mel Magazine]

Is eSports a bubble [Kotaku]

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now [NY Times]

The final ‘rolling thunder’ vet demonstration ride in Washington DC [NPR]

Master P and Romeo offer Zion Williamson a $20 million shoe deal (isn’t that way low?) [TMZ]

35 greatest hoops recruiting classes of all-time [Ball is Life]

Longtime Packer writer Pete Dougherty’s Bart Starr obit [Green Bay Press-Gazette]

The trailer for Qualified — the new 30 for 30 film on Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify for the Indy 500 — which debuts Tuesday on ESPN (longer trailer on Facebook here)

Chris Jericho’s post AEW presser

Tony Khan’s post AEW presser