VIDEO: LeBron James Beats 14-Year-Old in 3-Point Shootout

LeBron James has never been the purest shooter in the NBA, but when it matters most, when times are tough and his back is against the wall, more times than not he comes up clutch. Just ask 14-year-old Gabe Cupps about that one. Cupps challenged LeBron to a 3-point shooting contest and LeBron won, by a small margin.

LeBron vs 14 year old Gabe Cupps 3 point SHOOT OUT Got REAL! @KIngJames pic.twitter.com/JxPWwtV8l4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 26, 2019

BIG props to Cupps for draining those first three shots. They were silky smooth and, given the pressure of challenging one of the best players of all time to a shooting contest, speak to his steely nerves and skill. However, LeBron got a couple shots to roll in and then, when the pressure mounted and Cupps clanked one, LeBron stepped up and casually dropped the hammer.

Cupps definitely gained some fans though, one of whom was LeBron himself, who posted the video on his Instagram along with a message for Cupps.

Saying someone is the best shooter in his class is high praise, but clearly, Cupps deserves it. He stood toe-to-toe with LeBron and made the competition competitive. Now he’s just gotta join the Warriors to get the W.