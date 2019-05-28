100 Things to Look Forward to During the 2019 NFL Season

By: The Big Lead | 1 hour ago

The 100th season of the National Football League will begin in precisely 100 days. To celebrate, The Big Lead has put together 100 storylines, players, and other things we’re excited about as the season opener draws near. Here’s what we’re going to keep an eye on as the new season begins.

— Fantasy football mock drafts

–Odell Beckham Jr. in a Browns uniform

–Packers tribute to Bart Starr

–The first pass interference challenge

–TD celebrations from Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Baker Mayfield

–Carson Wentz staying healthy

–Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray’s immense success or gigantic failure in Arizona

–Giants fans calling for Daniel Jones in the third quarter of Week 1

–The first OT game decided on the first possession and people debating if each team should get a possession

–The Patriots offense without Rob Gronkowski

–Health of the Bosa Brothers

–Who will take the title of best tight end without Gronk in play?

–Josh Rosen vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick

–Will Nick Foles become mortal outside the realm of Philadelphia?

–Le'Veon Bell’s play after sitting out all of last year

–Pittsburgh’s offense without Bell or Antonio Brown

–Everything that’s happening with the Raiders

–If T.J. Hockenson is more like Eric Ebron or Gronk-Lite

–Can D.K. Metcalf run more than go routes and slants?

–Jimmy Garoppolo coming off an ACL tear

–Aaron Donald destroying everything in his path, again

–Will N'Keal Harry be another WR bust for Belichick?

–The development of Sam Darnold and Josh Allen

–Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson dueling for the AFC South title

–Zac Taylor as Marvin Lewis’ successor