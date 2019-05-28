Dan Patrick Got Quite a Sunburn

Dan Patrick and gang enjoyed the long Memorial Day weekend, doing what people do, going outside and getting some sun. Patrick helped himself to a few too many rays, though, after falling asleep with his stomach exposed.

How did DP spend his Memorial Day Weekend? Getting a WICKED sun burn 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yMajGxccKF — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 28, 2019

The result is quite a sunburn, with incredibly defined lines and beet-red skin. Patrick, who now looks like Violet Beauregard after helping herself to some of Willy Wonka’s experimental gum, unveiled the physical comedy on his show this morning, saying his belly only took 40 minutes to reach medium-well status.

Let this be a lesson to us all. Even legends like DP need SPF.