Eli Manning And Daniel Jones Are Both 'Fiery Under the Covers'

How the New York Giants’ quarterback situation unfolds remains to be seen, but the build-up to it has been rather eventful. It started off a little rough when Daniel Jones got drafted and New York sports fans went mad. Then the fun began with a picture surfacing of Manning and Jones looking like clones made in Kyle XY.

Now we get some insight from their coach that they even share the same personality. This, of course, means calm in their approach but very “fiery under the covers.”

Pat Shurmur says Daniel Jones and Eli Manning are similar: "They're very calm in their approach, but they're very fiery under the covers" pic.twitter.com/Ad45AWNGAp — SNY (@SNYtv) May 28, 2019

I know. It’s hard to believe two people who look this much alike, play in the same city, at the same position, and were drafted in the same round could even share the trait of being calm, yet retain an ounce of feisty under their covers. What a decision the Giants have on their hands this season.

This is a photo of Giants QBs Eli Manning and Daniel Jones. No, it is not photoshopped. (H/T @DanielleParhiz) pic.twitter.com/UdiMGaoq3p — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 21, 2019

No, no, no. I’m not making fun of Pat Shurmur for a comment that can easily be interpreted as something far less than appropriate for a family program. Not to say you shouldn’t read the Twitter comments. They are that funny.