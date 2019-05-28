Fresno Grizzlies Sorry for Including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 'Enemies of Freedom' Video

The Fresno Grizzlies’ very special Memorial Day tribute video went off with one glaring hitch yesterday as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was included as a “enemy of freedom” along with Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro. She can be seen at the 3:07-mark, just when the patriotism is reaching its apex.
The Class AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals regrets the error.
The team told USA Today that the employee responsible has been identified and is remorseful. We’ll see if that satiates the pitchfork mob.
It sure seems as though the most innocent explanation — that an overworked person failed to watch a video all the way through before posting — is the most logical explanation here.
Been there. Not a great place to be.
