Fresno Grizzlies Sorry for Including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 'Enemies of Freedom' Video

The Fresno Grizzlies’ very special Memorial Day tribute video went off with one glaring hitch yesterday as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was included as a “enemy of freedom” along with Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro. She can be seen at the 3:07-mark, just when the patriotism is reaching its apex.

The Class AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals regrets the error.

We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019

The team told USA Today that the employee responsible has been identified and is remorseful. We’ll see if that satiates the pitchfork mob.

It sure seems as though the most innocent explanation — that an overworked person failed to watch a video all the way through before posting — is the most logical explanation here.

Been there. Not a great place to be.