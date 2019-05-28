Jeremy Jeffress Saw His Life Flash Before His Eyes, Made the Catch Anyway

Pitchers try not to think too much about comeback liners because the logical part of the brain understands there’s very little that can be done with 105 or 110 mph line drives headed their way from 53 feet away, even if they’re in a good fielding position. It’s basically comes down to self-preservation and luck at a certain point.

Milwaukee’s Jeremy Jeffress stared severe danger in the face and lived to tell the tale last night. Not only that, he made a catch on a ball that should have been nearly impossible to catch. It’s remarkable that he was able to pull this off, and a testament to the stakes that even snaring the ball resulted in a delay while he got his wits.