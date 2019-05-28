Michael Conforto to Trainer: 'That hit My F---ing Nuts'

The Mets took one on the chin in Los Angeles on Memorial Day evening, losing a 3-2 lead in what became a 9-5 blowout against the Dodgers. In the midst of this collapse, outfielder Michael Conforto, one of their top young players, took one in the unmentionables too while trying to field a hit in the sixth inning.

Michael Conforto got hit in the place you don’t want to get hit. “That hit my fucking nuts, bro. Yeah." pic.twitter.com/EhueZzqsNY — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2019

You see this all the time at the plate, where a foul ball bounces back up and hits the batter in the family jewels, but it’s rarer in the outfield. However, an awkward bounce off the wall propelled the ball back at Conforto’s midsection, and unfortunately for him, it hit him right where you don’t want to be hit. Then he told the Mets trainer exactly what happened.

Conforto stayed in the game despite the injury.