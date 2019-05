Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is missing the team’s OTA’s for personal reasons. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone had brief comment on the matter:

Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles isn’t at OTAs today for personal reasons. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” said Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2019

The timetable, for the time being, is indefinite:

Could be back by the end of the week but his absence is open-ended right now. https://t.co/rg27Xd8pYM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2019

This offseason, Foles signed a 4-year $88 million contract with $45 million fully guaranteed with Jacksonville. We are hoping everything is alright — comparatively, at least — for Foles and his family.