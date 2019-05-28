RJ Hampton, 5-Star Prospect, Playing in New Zealand Instead of College

RJ Hampton (ranked No. 5 recruit in ESPN Top 100) will forgo college to play professionally in Australia's NBL. pic.twitter.com/xWmh7V5RaF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 28, 2019

RJ Hampton, a five-star point guard out of Texas, announced his decision to play for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s NBL as opposed to doing one season of college basketball.

It is an interesting decision calculus to play for a top-tier college program for a one-year scholarship and room and board or go overseas for a paycheck. Not a ton of top players have chosen the latter, though Brandon Jennings notably opted to play in Israel for a season.

Minority owners in the Breakers include Big Cat and PFT Commenter of Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast. The team was also a rumored destination for Carmelo Anthony, but they denied that speculation.

Here’s a mixtape of what Hampton’s game looks like: