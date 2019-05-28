Roundup: Iggy Azalea to Press Charges on Leaker; Mount Everest Death Toll; Bill Buckner's Death

Carly Pearce … Iggy Azalea leaves social media and plans to press charges after leak of topless photos … Doctors develop a possible cure for “bubble boy” disease … “Large and dangerous” tornado hits southeast Minnesota … Memorial Day storms also moved through the Chicago area … Mount Everest’s death toll is rising … And why their mystique is fueled by a lot of myths … Tylenol for Children and Tylenol for Infants are the same, but the price is not … People are not searching “bitcoin” nearly as much these days … “Not bitter, just sweet: The Rolling Stones give royalties to the Verve” … Some shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over … Fiat Chrysler proposed a merger with Renault SA to create the world’s third-biggest carmaker … The Perfection’s ending explained here … Good news, the PlayStation 5 will cross-play online with the PlayStation 4 … A look at what has gone wrong with Brazil’s economy … Ranking countries by tech, data, and business skills … If reading can actually improve your mental health …

The case has been made that the Baltimore Orioles have the worst pitching staff ever. [Bleacher Report]

It’s never too early for NFL predictions. [ESPN]

Terry Funk is very high on AEW after their thrilling Double or Nothing event. [SI]

A good write-up on Bill Buckner, who passed away yesterday. [USA Today]

What are the biggest questions surrounding the NBA Finals? [The Ringer]

If these breakout seasons in the MLB are real or not. [MLB.com]

Accepted @TedyBruschi’s challenge to #crackcancer and fight pediatric brain cancer for the #WillieStrongFoundation. Upon completion, my daughter wanted to spread the word and love (and egg yolk). All for a good cause. pic.twitter.com/1aU1AEwQDn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2019

