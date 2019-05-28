VIDEO: This First Pitch Is a Serious Contender For Worst of All Time

The ceremonial first pitch is unique to baseball, a way to recognize fans, celebrities, and everyone in between. It can also occasionally go awry, seeing as not everyone is meant to throw a baseball well for a living. 50 Cent had one of the more extreme examples, throwing what can be argued is the worst first pitch of all time a few years ago. Now, we have another contender from Tuesday’s Royals-White Sox game.
A tough miss. I don’t envy this woman in the least. Throwing a baseball in front of a stadium’s worth of fans is a lot of pressure, or so I’d imagine. Not everyone can do it, which is partly why everyone isn’t a baseball player.
The cameraman came off worst. Usually, a bad first pitch doesn’t end with a hit-by-pitch, but here we are. I am happy to report that he is fine, and the rather expensive piece of equipment he was carrying is undamaged.
I figured being a baseball cameraman was a bit hazardous, but the damage coming from this fan is an unlikely suspect. Maybe she’ll get a chance to redeem herself sometime in the future. It will not change the fact that this is a strong contender for worst first pitch of all time, though.
