VIDEO: This First Pitch Is a Serious Contender For Worst of All Time

The ceremonial first pitch is unique to baseball, a way to recognize fans, celebrities, and everyone in between. It can also occasionally go awry, seeing as not everyone is meant to throw a baseball well for a living. 50 Cent had one of the more extreme examples, throwing what can be argued is the worst first pitch of all time a few years ago. Now, we have another contender from Tuesday’s Royals-White Sox game.

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

A tough miss. I don’t envy this woman in the least. Throwing a baseball in front of a stadium’s worth of fans is a lot of pressure, or so I’d imagine. Not everyone can do it, which is partly why everyone isn’t a baseball player.

The cameraman came off worst. Usually, a bad first pitch doesn’t end with a hit-by-pitch, but here we are. I am happy to report that he is fine, and the rather expensive piece of equipment he was carrying is undamaged.

Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay 👌📸 https://t.co/Pu04xYY7Z8 — Darren Georgia (@darrencgeorgia) May 29, 2019

I figured being a baseball cameraman was a bit hazardous, but the damage coming from this fan is an unlikely suspect. Maybe she’ll get a chance to redeem herself sometime in the future. It will not change the fact that this is a strong contender for worst first pitch of all time, though.