Bronny James and Zaire Wade Will Be High School Teammates in Los Angeles Area

Like father like son, as the saying goes. In 2010, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade teamed up in Miami to form a superteam. Now, their sons will follow in their footsteps and play together for one season. Bronny James and Zaire Wade will both be playing at Sierra Canyon School in the Los Angeles area this upcoming season, as reported by Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Times.

Bronny James to Sierra Canyon has been a “done deal” for at least six weeks. The other “done deal” is that Zaire Wade, Dywane Wade’s son, who will be a senior next year will join Bronny this coming season at Sierra Canyon. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 30, 2019

Yes, it’s not quite the same, but it’s still pretty cool. As stated in the tweet, the arrangement will only be for one season, as Wade will be heading off to college the following season while James will only be entering his sophomore year. Seeing both LeBron and Dwyane watching their sons play will be a great moment. Sierra Canyon is a well-known high school basketball powerhouse, and will be again next season with Wade and James in the fold.

If you thought their highlights were good now, just wait. The Wade-James alley-oop is back!