Carlos Correa Fractured A Rib During An In-Home Massage

Carlos Correa won’t be playing for a while, and the Houston Astros star is the latest baseball player to wind up on the disabled list for a weird reason. Correa landed on the injured list with a fractured rib he claims to have suffered during an in-home massage on Tuesday.

Carlos Correa's full statement, disseminated by the Astros pic.twitter.com/yj5D3Fy4hy — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 29, 2019

Correa is expected to miss four to six weeks while he recovers.

OK, I have questions. How does a masseuse fracture a rib? Was he or she walking on him? Was this a professional, deep-tissue massage or did he get a Robert Kraft special? We need more details, Carlos.

Correa has been performing like his usual, All-Star self this season. He’s hitting .295 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and an OPS of .907. But this is the third season in a row he’ll miss significant time due to injury.

He’s just 24 but he played just 109 games in 2017 and 110 in 2018.