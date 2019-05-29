AUDIO: Dave Portnoy Says LeBron Sent Barstool a Takedown Notice Over Vulgar LeBron Jr. Video

On The Barstool Radio Show on SiriusXM today, Dave Portnoy read a letter Barstool received from an attorney representing LeBron James’s family asking Barstool Sports to take down the vulgar LeBron James Jr. video that they re-posted on their web site and on Twitter on Tuesday. Portnoy below explains that Barstool shared the clip as opposed to posting it.

The attorney’s letter that Portnoy read on-air said that the video emerged not from LeBron James Jr.’s Instagram account, but from a private Snapchat video in which he was mimicking something else from pop culture, and that the 14-year-old is not a public figure. Portnoy argued that LeBron James has made him a public figure by persistently featuring him on social media, and was unaware of what alleged material the video was allegedly copying.

Portnoy has engaged in a feud with LeBron for years now, and in the radio conversation they wondered whether LeBron knows who he is. It will be interesting to see if any other sports media outlets that posted the video received a takedown notice.