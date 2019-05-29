Roundup: Mackenzie Bezos Pledges Over Half of Fortune to Charity; Tornados in Kansas City; Ireland Declares Climate Emergency

Gabrielle Union… Mackenzie Bezos pledges over half of her fortune to charity… Tornados touch down in Kansas City… Ireland declares climate emergency… Whales spotted in hundreds off the coast of New York City… Music helps build brains of premature babies… Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera arrested in domestic violence incident… U.N. Secretary tells World Summit to “end fossil fuel subsidies, and stop using taxpayers’ money to destroy the world”… Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with climate activist Greta Thunberg… Senator John Kennedy calls for Mueller to make his testimony public… Mark Zuckerberg will be served summons if he steps foot in Canada

The Eclipse That Made Einstein Famous [New York Times]

Saying Good-Bye to Bill Buckner [New Yorker]

The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Mega-Premiere [The Ringer]

Roberto Aguayo vs. the Yips [Bleacher Report]

Proof home-field advantage exists.

🎥: @AvisailGarcia hits an inside-the-park home run. 💨#RaysUp 2#LetsGoBlueJays 0 Catch the @RaysBaseball LIVE on FOX Sports Sun📺 l FOX Sports Go.📱 pic.twitter.com/hi1fxzTD2h — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) May 29, 2019

Jimmy Buckets and Mark Wahlberg are an unlikely duo.

Mark Wahlberg found the perfect basketball coach for his 9-year-old daughter 😂 (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/SOL8XEGLL5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2019

I, for one, am enjoying the comedy stemming from the Lakers’ meltdown.

Rob Pelinka at the Lakers facility like pic.twitter.com/K03otyMh3y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 28, 2019

Retired Dwyane Wade could be very fun Dwyane Wade.

You’re right. I’m sending my friendship papers in the mail from Greece today. https://t.co/fi5c0UlbOz — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 28, 2019

OBJ has taken on the crown from Antonio Brown.

We've never seen a Rolls-Royce like this before, @obj 😎 pic.twitter.com/LlbciobcUd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 29, 2019

He must request a trade to Philadelphia immediately.

The winner of best walk-up song goes to … the Dodgers' Will Smith. (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/WIYgins55P — ESPN (@espn) May 29, 2019

