Roundup: Mackenzie Bezos Pledges Over Half of Fortune to Charity; Tornados in Kansas City; Ireland Declares Climate Emergency

Gabrielle Union… Mackenzie Bezos pledges over half of her fortune to charity… Tornados touch down in Kansas City… Ireland declares climate emergency… Whales spotted in hundreds off the coast of New York City… Music helps build brains of premature babies… Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera arrested in domestic violence incident… U.N. Secretary tells World Summit to “end fossil fuel subsidies, and stop using taxpayers’ money to destroy the world”… Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with climate activist Greta Thunberg… Senator John Kennedy calls for Mueller to make his testimony public… Mark Zuckerberg will be served summons if he steps foot in Canada
The Eclipse That Made Einstein Famous [New York Times]
Saying Good-Bye to Bill Buckner [New Yorker]
The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Mega-Premiere [The Ringer]
Roberto Aguayo vs. the Yips [Bleacher Report]
Proof home-field advantage exists.
Jimmy Buckets and Mark Wahlberg are an unlikely duo.
I, for one, am enjoying the comedy stemming from the Lakers’ meltdown.
Retired Dwyane Wade could be very fun Dwyane Wade.
OBJ has taken on the crown from Antonio Brown.
He must request a trade to Philadelphia immediately.
Your morning comic.
