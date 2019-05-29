VIDEO: Biggest New York City Rat Yet Slides Down Subway Pole Like a Fireman

The New York City subway system is the bane of existence for hundreds of thousands of commuters. One wonders how many would gladly make a devilish bargain to put up with enormous rats dropping down from the ceiling in exchange for timely arrival and departure.

This looks more like a raccoon or young koala bear than a rat. Insert all the “unit/in awe of” comments here. They are not hyperbole.

I’ll say this, though: for as terrifying and disconcerting it is to see this thing slide down a pole, there is a small part of it that is adorable. Like, tell me you wouldn’t coo if it had a little firefighter’s outfit on. You can’t, because that’d be a lie.