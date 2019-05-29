VIDEO: Mike Francesa Rails on WFAN Cheapness, Modern-Day Paternity Leave

Mike Francesa opens his show by hammering WFAN's program director and calling his employer cheap. He also has a problem with the "ridiculous" amount of paternity leave his producer @CMacWFAN is entitled to. Have fun with this one. pic.twitter.com/Zztxkno34k — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 29, 2019

Mike Francesa opened his show on Tuesday by congratulating his associate producer Chris McMonigle on the birth of his second son, before railing about how the program started a couple minutes late because WFAN didn’t have an understudy ready and lamenting that McMonigle could be out for several months because of new paternity leave rules.

Francesa went on and on about it, before saying it wasn’t an issue with McMonigle, but WFAN being “cheap” in not having someone ready to fill in for this circumstance. It is another sign that Francesa’s reunion with WFAN may or may not be long with this world.